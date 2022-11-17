1 Person Dead in Apartment Fire in Moosup

One person has died in a fire at an apartment complex in Moosup.

Police and firefighters responded to the Moosup Gardens Apartments on Gorman Street around 12:40 a.m. for a fire involving multiple apartments, according to police.

Arriving emergency crews learned that several residents were possibly trapped in one of the buildings.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and searched the building where they found one person inside. That person was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The Town of Plainfield fire marshal's office and the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion Investigation Unit are assisting to determine what caused the fire.

The victim, who has not been identified, has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.