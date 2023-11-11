Waterford

1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Waterford

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Waterford early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a possible fire at a home on Perry Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a working fire.

Mutual aid from multiple nearby towns were called to the scene to help and the fire was placed under control in 45 minutes.

According to fire officials, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. Investigators did not release details about the extent of the person's injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

