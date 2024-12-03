Portland

1 person taken to hospital following Portland house fire

South Fire District Middletown

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Portland early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to Indian Hill Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters reportedly found the fire in the bedroom on the second floor of the home and quickly knocked it down. It is believed that the fire was contained to that bedroom.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Portland
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us