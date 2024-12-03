1 person taken to hospital following Portland house fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Portland early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to Indian Hill Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Firefighters reportedly found the fire in the bedroom on the second floor of the home and quickly knocked it down. It is believed that the fire was contained to that bedroom.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.