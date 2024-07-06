1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into staircase of building in Shelton

One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into the staircase of a building in Shelton on Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Bridgeport Avenue around 6 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had hit a building and it was reported that someone was pinned in the vehicle.

Firefighters said the vehicle hit the building and compromised the staircase to apartments above. One person was trapped inside of the vehicle.

Crews used stabilization struts to reinforce the stairs and a grip hoist was used to pull the vehicle out.

Fire officials said once the vehicle was removed, the person who was trapped was rescued. He or she was taken to a local trauma facility for an evaluation. The extent of the person's injuries are unclear at this time.

The city building inspector has deemed the upper apartments uninhabitable because of the condition of the stairs.