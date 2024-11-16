Crime and Courts

13 arrested for trafficking drugs out of New Britain car dealership: officials

By Angela Fortuna



Over a dozen people have been arrested on drug charges after the FBI conducted a federal investigation in New Britain on Thursday.

The State's Attorney's Office said 13 people have been arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking at a car dealership on Main Street.

Court documents show that since February, the FBI's Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the New Britain Police Department have been investigating a drug trafficking operation out of Supreme Automotive.

Investigators used court-authorized wire taps, physical and electronic surveillance, as well as 15 controlled purchases of narcotics, which consisted of primarily cocaine, the State's Attorney's Office said.

The following people have been arrested:

  • Wilfredo Ortiz, aka "Will" and "P," 44, of Bristol
  • Michael Luisi, aka "Mike," 51, of Berlin
  • Eli Samuel Ofarrill-Fernandez, aka "Eli" and "Maple," 46, of New Britain
  • Samuel Martinez, aka "Sammy," 48, of Rocky Hill
  • Tashia Bridges, aka "Cheena," 34, of Torrington
  • Dimas Rodriguez, aka "Dima" and "D," 55, of Meriden
  • Jose M. Ortiz, 52, of New Britain
  • Jose L. Ortiz, 47, of New Britain
  • Richard Beaudoin, aka "Rich," 52, of Newington
  • Richard Zina, aka "Rich," 42, of Ludlow, Mass.
  • Curtis Rooth, aka "Scooter," 36, of Portland
  • Jose Rivera, 35, of Rocky Hill
  • Jemuel Vega-Gomez, 24, of New Britain

Everyone arrested faces charges including possession with intent to distribute/distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. These charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, according to authorities.

Authorities said some of the people arrested could face additional charges.

It's unknown if this investigation is connected to a large FBI presence in Portland on Thursday.

