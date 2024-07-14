13 state parks closed Sunday due to lack of parking

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reached capacity on Sunday as people from across the state headed outdoors to enjoy the high temperatures and clear summer skies.

The following state parks have reached capacity and are closed to new visitors Sunday:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Satan’s Kingdom State Park in New Hartford

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Eight of these parks had already run out of parking by 1 p.m. Sunday, with the parking lots at five others filling up by mid-afternoon.

Parking-related closures are nothing new for Connecticut’s state parks — the Fourth of July saw 18 state parks run out of parking, and parking constraints were responsible for several park closures just last weekend.