13 state parks closed Sunday due to lack of parking

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reached capacity on Sunday as people from across the state headed outdoors to enjoy the high temperatures and clear summer skies.
The following state parks have reached capacity and are closed to new visitors Sunday:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest) in Chester
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Satan’s Kingdom State Park in New Hartford
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Eight of these parks had already run out of parking by 1 p.m. Sunday, with the parking lots at five others filling up by mid-afternoon.
Parking-related closures are nothing new for Connecticut’s state parks — the Fourth of July saw 18 state parks run out of parking, and parking constraints were responsible for several park closures just last weekend.