Several state parks close after reaching capacity on July 4th

By Cailyn Blonstein

Several state parks are now closed after reaching capacity on July 4th.

The parking lots at following parks are full and are no longer accepting new visitors:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Black Rock State Park in Watertown
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Indian Well State Park in Shelton
  • Kent Falls State Park in Kent
  • Miller Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Pattaconk Recreation Center (Cockaponset State Forest)
  • Quaddick State Park in Thompson
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any parks that close on Thursday will reopen to new visitors on Friday.

