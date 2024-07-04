Several state parks close after reaching capacity on July 4th

Several state parks are now closed after reaching capacity on July 4th.

The parking lots at following parks are full and are no longer accepting new visitors:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Kent Falls State Park in Kent

Miller Pond State Park in Haddam

Pattaconk Recreation Center (Cockaponset State Forest)

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any parks that close on Thursday will reopen to new visitors on Friday.