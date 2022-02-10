Hartford

14-Year-Old Shot in Finger in Hartford

hartford police department
NBC Connecticut

A 14-year-old was shot in the finger in Hartford and police are investigating.

Hartford police officers responded to a local hospital just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a person who had been shot and found a 14-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to a finger, police said.

The victim is listed in stable condition and police said he claimed the shooting happened on Johnson Terrace.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
