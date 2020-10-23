$15 Million from Coronavirus Relief Fund to Go Toward Workforce Programs

The governor said he is allocating $15 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund for to provide job training to more than 1,000 displaced workers and connect them to high-growth, in-demand jobs.

“This pandemic has drastically impacted the lives and livelihood of so many people in our state, and these workforce development programs are being expanded so that we can provide displaced workers with the skills needed to match them with in-demand jobs,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Our administration is committed to offering meaningful and lasting support to the workers of Connecticut so that our state and our economy emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.”

Funding will go toward programs that offer participants access to childcare, transportation and a general training subsidy and job placement services.

“COVID-19 has accelerated many of the changes that have been reshaping our economy,” Garrett Moran, Chairman of the Governor’s Workforce Council, said in a statement. “The money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund was an instrumental first step in not only getting residents back to work, but getting them back to work in careers that are pandemic-proof for the future.”

The funding will be shared among the following programs: