15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in New Britain

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear Street around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police identified the 16-year-old at the scene as the shooter. He was taken into custody, police said.

Investigators said the teens know each other and it is not yet clear if the shooting was accidental.

The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Lt. John Prisavage at (860) 826-3131.