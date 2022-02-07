16-Year-Old Student Suffers Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Bloomfield High: Police

A student at Bloomfield High School suffered a drug overdose at school Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the high school just before 11 a.m. Thursday and attended to a 16-year-old who was suffering an overdose in the security office.

It is believed the student overdosed on marijuana laced with fentanyl, police said.

School staff and police provided first aid and administered multiple doses of Narcan (naloxone) to counteract the effects of a potential opioid overdose.

The student was taken to Connecticut Children's Hospital. It is not clear what the student's condition is.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.