17-year-old charged in murder of cousin in Hartford

The teen suspect charged in the murder of his own cousin appeared in Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday.

Soulo Soto-Veliz, 17, is being tried as an adult in the murder of 18-year-old Edgar Martinez.

A public defender said he’s still waiting on all of the evidence from police, and probable cause hearing was pushed to January.

His brother, Sender Soto-Veliz was arraigned last month on charges including tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Martinez was just days away from turning 19 when he was brutally killed in early November.

According to an arrest warrant, Soto-Veliz and Martinez got into a fight, where Martinez was shot and his body was rolled up into a comforter and dumped on the side of Pope Park Highway.

The three cousins shared an apartment on Magnolia Street in Hartford.

Martinez’s aunt spoke to NBC Connecticut outside of the courthouse. Her comments were translated from Spanish to English.

“I can’t say that he ever disrespected anybody. The whole world loved him,” Veronica Martinez said. “Just to hear that they’re still referring to him as innocent for what he did to my nephew…my knees got weak because he’s not innocent. We’re gonna wait for the sufficient evidence to be presented so there can be justice.”

She said Martinez moved to the United States from Guatemala for a better life, only to have his life taken from him a few years later.

“He came here when he was 15 to come fight for his dream to be an adult and do the things he wanted to do in his life, his dreams,” she said. “They already did his burial in Guatemala. My sister she’s very devastated. She can’t overcome this. But he’s already resting in peace in his land.”