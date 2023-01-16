19-Year-Old Remembered Three Years After Allegedly Being Shot & Killed by Police

At an emotional gathering in New Haven on Sunday, family and friends of Mubarak Soulemane came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the 19-year-old who died three years ago.

“We miss him so much,” said Mariyann Soulemane, the sister of Mubarak Soulemane.

“Mubarak was the type of person who would give you his last $20 if you needed it. He was the type of person, a friend will call him in the middle of the night seeking shelter and he will open up our home to them,” Mariyann Soulemane said.

Three years ago, on Jan. 15, 2020, he was allegedly shot and killed by a state police trooper following a chase that ended in West Haven.

A report from the Inspector General said it found the use of deadly force was not justified since neither the trooper nor anyone else was in imminent danger.

“There has come change -- change in Connecticut and change across the country in terms of police accountability. More police officers now are being charged with excessive force when they needlessly and wrongly injure civilians,” said Mark Arons, an attorney for the Soulemane family.

In this case, Trooper Brian North was charged with manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

The state police union believes North acted objectively during a violent and rapidly changing encounter.

As the court process plays out, loved ones of Soulemane hold onto their memories of his humor, love and drive.

“We had so many different ambitions and goals for him. And we knew that he would have succeeded in all of them,” said Mariyann Soulemane.

North’s next court date is scheduled for March.