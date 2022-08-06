19-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After New Haven Shooting

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about a person shot on Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old West Haven man who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and has collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.