Bridgeport

2 adults, 3 children displaced by fire at duplex in Bridgeport

By Cailyn Blonstein

Getty Images

Two adults and three children are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Bridgeport over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the duplex in the 100 block of Lewis Street around 5:45 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to fire officials, there was a working fire in the attic of the two-and-a-half story home. It was quickly extinguished and declared under control.

The Red Cross is providing shelter to two adults and three children.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us