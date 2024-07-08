2 adults, 3 children displaced by fire at duplex in Bridgeport

Two adults and three children are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Bridgeport over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the duplex in the 100 block of Lewis Street around 5:45 p.m.

According to fire officials, there was a working fire in the attic of the two-and-a-half story home. It was quickly extinguished and declared under control.

The Red Cross is providing shelter to two adults and three children.

The fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.