2 Adults Dead, Child Hospitalized After Fire in Waterbury

Two people died and a child remains hospitalized after a fire at a home in Waterbury Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd Street at about 10 a.m.

Fire officials said they pulled three people from the third floor of the home. One was a child and the other two were adults.

Firefighters performed life-saving CPR on them and all three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The adults, a man and a woman, later died from their injuries, according to fire officials.

The child was flown by LifeStar to Yale New Haven Hospital and the child's condition was not available, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.