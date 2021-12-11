2 Adults in Critical Condition After Shootings on I-91 in Hartford

Two adults are in critical condition after shootings on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Troopers said they received a call from a motorist around 2:11 a.m. reporting their vehicle had been struck by gunfire while traveling on I-91 near exit 34.

The vehicle was struck, but nobody was injured, state police said.

About 30 minutes later, troopers said they received a report of someone with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on I-91 south near exit 33 in Hartford.

When emergency crews responded to the scene, investigators said they found the vehicle had been struck by gunfire and two adults were found inside of the vehicle with gunshot wounds. The two adults were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.