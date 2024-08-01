2 arrested after attempted home invasion in Danielson

Two men armed with a hatchet and a knife tried to break into a home in Danielson Wednesday night, according to state police.

State police got a 911 call just after 10 p.m. about an attempted home invasion. The caller told police the men were wearing ski masks.

People at the home heard banging noises and when one of them opened the door, they told state police they saw someone in a ski mask charging at them with an object in their hand. The victim closed and locked the door and called 911.

The suspects then took off on foot, a witness told state police.

Troopers reponded to the area and found the two men nearby on Franklin Street. The men were still wearing the ski masks, state police said.

One of the suspects told troopers the other got him drunk and then convinced him to help assault someone at the home in Danielson, according to state police.

Investigators described the incident as a family violence crime.

Both men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and second-degree breach of peace. They were each held on $55,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.