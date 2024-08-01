danielson

2 arrested after attempted home invasion in Danielson

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Two men armed with a hatchet and a knife tried to break into a home in Danielson Wednesday night, according to state police.

State police got a 911 call just after 10 p.m. about an attempted home invasion. The caller told police the men were wearing ski masks.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

People at the home heard banging noises and when one of them opened the door, they told state police they saw someone in a ski mask charging at them with an object in their hand. The victim closed and locked the door and called 911.

The suspects then took off on foot, a witness told state police.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Troopers reponded to the area and found the two men nearby on Franklin Street. The men were still wearing the ski masks, state police said.

One of the suspects told troopers the other got him drunk and then convinced him to help assault someone at the home in Danielson, according to state police.

Investigators described the incident as a family violence crime.

Local

Orange 2 hours ago

Orange Fireman's Carnival set to kick off Thursday as temps climb

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

Yale rower wins bronze for Ireland in Paris Olympics

Both men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and second-degree breach of peace. They were each held on $55,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

danielson
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us