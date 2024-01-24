2 correction officers injured after prisoner assaults them in Suffield

Two correction officers at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution were injured after a prisoner tried to stab them with a makeshift knife Wednesday morning.

The Department of Correction said the incident happened in Suffield at 7:40 a.m.

Authorities said a prisoner refused to return to his cell and became combative. While trying to apply wrist restraints to the prisoner, he tried to strike correctional staff with a makeshift knife.

The prisoner made the weapon out of a sharpened piece of metal. It was quickly confiscated, officials said.

Both a correctional lieutenant and an officer sustained injuries. They were both seen and treated on medical personnel at the prison.

The prisoner was secured and placed in the prison's Restrictive Housing Unit. State police and the DOC are investigating the incident.