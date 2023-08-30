2 corrections counselors assaulted during basketball game in Cheshire: Union

Two corrections counselors were injured when they were attacked on the job in Cheshire on Monday night, according to the union representing the corrections counselors.

It reportedly happened during a basketball game at the Manson Youth Institution.

A union spokesperson said two inmates got into a fight and when the counselor tried to break it up, he was punched several times.

That counselor had hand and arm injuries while another counselor had knee injuries.

According to the union, this is the fourth assault on corrections staff in three weeks.

"This is an extremely serious safety crisis that we are facing today that needs to get handled immediately. Someone in the legislation needs to take the initiative to do the right thing for the union workers and mandate safety laws that can be put into place for the protection of the union members," said Local 387 Union President Sean Howard.

Governor Ned Lamont said there is a task force working with officers to try to stop these assaults from happening.