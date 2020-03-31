2 CT National Guardsmen Test Positive for COVID-19

Two members of the Connecticut National Guard have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Tuesday.

One is an airman assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing in East Granby. That person, a man between 20-30, tested positive on March 27 and was hospitalized. The second is a soldier assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters who works in Middletown. That person, a woman between 40-50, tested positive on March 28 and is self-monitoring at home.

Officials said the airman has not been on base at Bradley Air National Guard since March 8. The soldier last reported to a military facility on March 9.

"The Connecticut Military Department continues to monitor the situation and known contacts in their work areas. We have conducted appropriate deep cleaning of their work areas and have implemented aggressive force health protection measures to protect our Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, and Families," a statement from the Connecticut National Guard read.

As of Tuesday, 3,128 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 69 people have died.