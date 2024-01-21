2 dead in high-speed crash in Hartford: police

Two people were killed in a crash on Park Street in Hartford Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Park Street some time before 9 p.m., according to police.

The car went off the road, hit an electrical box, and rolled over, police said.

The victims are a man and a woman. Police did not immediately have the victim's identities or ages.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to make positive identifications.

It appears speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.