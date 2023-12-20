2 firefighters injured while battling blaze in Wallingford

Two firefighters were injured while battling a blaze at a Wallingford apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said they were called to Terrace Gardens apartments on South Elm Street.

The fire chief said two responding firefighters sustained minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

There was a hoarding situation in one of the apartments that made it difficult to put out the fire, according to crews.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The building has been deemed uninhabitable, and multiple people in multiple units have been displaced. No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.