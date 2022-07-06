2 Firefighters Taken to Hospital After Intentionally Set New London House Fire

Two New London firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after battling a house fire Saturday evening, according to officials.

Officials said they responded to a 2-alarm fire on Rosemary Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw fire coming out of the windows of the home. The blaze extended to the second floor and into the attic.

While battling the blaze, two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. They've since been released.

No other injuries were reported. Eight people were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross and Salvation Army are helping these families.

Police and fire officials said they believe the fire was intentionally set. Crews are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the arson tip line at 800-842-7766.