2 Injured After Head-on Crash Into Barrier on I-95 South in East Haven

Two people were extricated from a box truck and were transported to the hospital after the vehicle crashed head-on into a jersey barrier on Interstate 95 south in East Haven on Saturday.

Fire officials said the box truck that was carrying what is believed to be building materials hit the jersey barrier head-on between exits 52 and 51.

According to firefighters, two people were extricated from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

There was congestion between exits 54 and 51 while police investigated the crash. The area has since fully reopened.