Two people have been taken to the hospital after a car collided with a train in North Haven Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at a crossing on Mill Road, according to North Haven fire officials.

Two people were in the car and were injured, fire officials said.

The freight train was not carrying any hazardous materials and did not derail, they said.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while police investigate the incident.