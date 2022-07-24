Hartford

2 Injured in Hartford Shooting

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Two people are recovering after a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Wethersfield Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, two people arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. Both people are listed in stable condition and their injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

