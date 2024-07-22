2 injured in tractor-trailer rollover on I-291 in Windsor

Two people were injured when a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 291 in Windsor on Monday.

State police said a tractor-trailer was on I-291 West on the exit 2A off-ramp to I-91 South shortly before noon when the load within the trailer caused the vehicle to rollover.

After the tractor-trailer rolled over, it came to rest against the guardrail in the right shoulder.

Both the driver and the passenger in the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The ramp was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.