2 Killed in Shooting at Illegal After-Hours Nightclub in Bridgeport: Police

Two men were shot and killed early Sunday morning inside what police called an illegal after-hours nightclub in Bridgeport.

Officers responded to 1023 Main Street just before 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, then found a 38-year-old Bloomfield man in the basement who was dead after being shot mulitple times.

Police found a second victim who had been shot several times but was still alive. The 40-year-old Stamford man was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police have not released the identities of either of the victims.

Detectives were processing the scene and police said Main Street was expected to be closed between Fairfield Avenue and John Street throughout the morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at (203) 581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.