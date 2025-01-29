2 men arrested for involvement in accidental shooting of 2-year-old in Monroe

Two people have been arrested for their involvement in an accidental shooting in which a 2-year-old was injured in Monroe last year.

The police department said an infant was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the hand and foot at a home in Monroe on July 23, 2024.

It happened at the intersection of Route 110 and Osborn Lane. The child was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery and has since been released.

Police determined that the incident happened at the little boy’s home and his mom started to bring him to the hospital herself, but pulled over and called 911.

Authorities served two arrest warrants on Monday and both people have since turned themselves in.

Both people face different charges. The first man faces risk of injury to a child charges and the second person faces charges including illegal possession of high capacity magazines and failure to store or secure firearms with responsibility to restrict access to a minor.

Detectives are investigating who was in the house at the time of the shooting and how the gun was accessible to the child or whoever may have pulled the trigger, according to police.

Police said several people were in the home when the incident happened. The investigation remains ongoing.