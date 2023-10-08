easton

2 people found dead inside vehicle in pond in Easton

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Two people were found dead inside of a vehicle in a pond in Easton on Sunday.

Police received a call about a vehicle in the pond near Route 59 and Church Road around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, emergency crews found two people dead inside of the car. Their identities have not been released.

The Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was notified and responded to investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Trumbull Police Dive Team was also notified and helped with evidence collection.

Route 59 was closed to traffic all morning. It has since reopened.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Local

north branford 1 hour ago

Homeowner shot at after interrupting a burglary in North Branford

Bloomfield 2 hours ago

New England's first Black female fire chief hosts firefighting training camp for girls

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

easton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us