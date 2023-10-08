2 people found dead inside vehicle in pond in Easton

Two people were found dead inside of a vehicle in a pond in Easton on Sunday.

Police received a call about a vehicle in the pond near Route 59 and Church Road around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, emergency crews found two people dead inside of the car. Their identities have not been released.

The Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was notified and responded to investigate.

The Trumbull Police Dive Team was also notified and helped with evidence collection.

Route 59 was closed to traffic all morning. It has since reopened.

The investigation is active and ongoing.