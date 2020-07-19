2 Teens Fatally Shot During Violent Sunday in Boston

Two teenagers were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, according to police, just hours before another teen was shot in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Boston police responded to a reported shooting at 46 Wildwood Street around 4:42 p.m. and found two male victims, 16 and 17 years old, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Homicide detectives and a trauma team were on the scene Sunday evening with a large portion of the area taped off as investigators tried to determine what happened.

There was no immediate word on a motive or possible suspects.

Boston police responded to a reported shooting at 46 Wildwood Street around 4:42 p.m. and found two male juvenile male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A little more than six hours later in Roxbury, police say an 18-year-old man was shot on Maple Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed Monday in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

"Obviously Sunday was a violent day in Boston, we had two teenagers tragically shot and killed," Boston Police Chief Superintendent Greg Long said.

It's not clear if the two shootings are connected. Both are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these shootings to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or the Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.