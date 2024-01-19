old saybrook

2 people taken into custody after home invasion in Old Saybrook

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two people have been taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a home in Old Saybrook on Friday morning.

The police department said they received a call from a person living on Beaver Dam Trail at 8:30 a.m.

The caller told officers that two people, one with a baseball bat, entered the home, struck and fought two others inside. Both people were injured, according to police.

A third person inside the home was taken against her will, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers responded to the scene and secured the home. The incident appears to be isolated.

The Westport Police Department found and arrested the two people wanted in connection to the home invasion.

Police found the woman who was allegedly taken, as well as an aluminum baseball bat in the suspects' car.

Local

New London 2 mins ago

Here's how New London's State Pier is being used to help develop offshore wind projects

Wolcott 7 mins ago

Donation center in Wolcott expands services to help people in need

A man and woman were arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

old saybrook
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us