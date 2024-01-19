2 people taken into custody after home invasion in Old Saybrook

Two people have been taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a home in Old Saybrook on Friday morning.

The police department said they received a call from a person living on Beaver Dam Trail at 8:30 a.m.

The caller told officers that two people, one with a baseball bat, entered the home, struck and fought two others inside. Both people were injured, according to police.

A third person inside the home was taken against her will, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and secured the home. The incident appears to be isolated.

The Westport Police Department found and arrested the two people wanted in connection to the home invasion.

Police found the woman who was allegedly taken, as well as an aluminum baseball bat in the suspects' car.

A man and woman were arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.