2 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian in Waterbury

Two people have serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian in Waterbury on Saturday night.

Officers responded to East Main Street and Williams Street around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a crash.

According to police, the 42-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He was considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators said a passenger on the motorcycle left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities identified the pedestrian involved in the collision as a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police said were serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.