2 Students in Custody After Fight at Bunnell High School in Stratford

Two students are in custody after a fight at Bunnell High School in Stratford on Wednesday morning and a lockdown that was in place at the school has been lifted.

Officers said the fight broke out at the school around 7:30 a.m. and involved approximately 10 students.

Faculty and staff intervened and attempted to break it up. Several officers and the school resource officer responded and took control of the scene and school, according to police.

The school was placed in a temporary lockdown to make sure no students were injured and it has since been lifted.

Two students are in custody at this time, investigators said. Authorities have not said what charges the students may be facing.

The investigation is ongoing.