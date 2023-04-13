Terryville

2 Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash in Terryville: Police

State police vehicle
At least two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash involving multiple vehicles in Terryville Thursday night.

Police said at least three cars were involved in the crash that happened in the area of Main Street and Harwinton Avenue.

Main Street, also known as Route 6, was closed late Thursday night.

The extent of injuries is also unknown. The crash is under investigation.

