2 taken to hospital after house fire in Hartford

Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Hartford on Monday night.

The fire department said they responded to a home on Wethersfield Avenue around 9 p.m.

Crews said an occupied apartment building caught fire in the city's South End. Firefighters found fire coming from the first floor.

The blaze was quickly contained, fire officials said. Multiple residents were evacuated, and one person was rescued from the third floor.

Two women were treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt. The American Red Cross is helping families if they need to be relocated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.