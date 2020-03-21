2 Teens Tried to Break Into Cars in Shelton While in Stolen Vehicle: PD

Shelton police have arrested two teenagers who are accused of trying to break into cars while in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers said they received a complaint around 5 a.m. that two teenagers in a silver Mercedes Benz were checking car door handles at the Tamarac Ridge condominiums.

When police arrived, they said the male teenagers had fled, but they found the Mercedes they had been in, which was later determined to be stolen.

An officer and his K9 conducted a track from the stolen car and found the two male teenagers hiding nearby, police said.

Authorities have identified the teenagers as 18-year-old Nehemian Coates, of Waterbury, and a 15-year-old, also from Waterbury.

Officers said they checked the complainant's surveillance video and confirmed the two teenagers were the ones trying to break into vehicles.

Both Coates and the juvenile were taken into custody and are facing charges including larceny, criminal attempt at burglary, interfering with officers, simple trespass and operation under suspension.

Coates was released on a $25,000 bond and will be in court on May 4. The juvenile was released to his parents and was given a juvenile court date.