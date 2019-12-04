2 Women Accused of Stealing $3,500 Worth of Items From Boscov’s in Milford

Police have arrested two women who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a store in Milford.

Officers were called to Boscov's on Boston Post Road after getting a report of two shoplifters in custody.

Police said investigators later arrested 45-year-old Cynthia Szostek and 32-year-old Kristen Harris, both of New Haven.

The women are accused of taking approximately $3,500 worth of merchandise from the store without paying.

Szostek and Harris are each facing larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny charges, authorities said.

They are both due in court on December 31.

