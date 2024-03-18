2 women injured in New Haven shootings

Two women are injured after shootings in New Haven over the weekend.

The first shooting happened on Sunday shortly before 9 p.m. when police received a ShotSpotter alert for several rounds of gunfire on Hazel Street.

According to police, officers with Yale Police Department tried to stop a vehicle speeding on Trumbull Street near Canal Street.

Officers later learned that someone inside of the vehicle was shot and was being driven to the hospital. Yale police then transported the 21-year-old female from New Haven to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, police said a second woman who had been shot walked into the St. Raphael's emergency department. The 27-year-old female New Haven resident had been driven there.

Both women suffered injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

It's unclear if the shootings are connected.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.