Waterbury

2 young girls hospitalized after getting hit by car in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Fire officials said two young girls were crossing the street when they were hit by a car in Waterbury Thursday evening.

The fire department said the two girls were walking home from an after school program on Sunnyside Avenue around 5 p.m. when they were struck.

Both girls were transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown.

The driver stayed at the scene. Authorities didn't say specifically how old the girls are.

Sunnyside Avenue remains closed as officials conduct an investigation.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

