New Haven police are investigating a shooting on Quinnipiac Avenue early Thursday.

Police said they were called to a parking lot near 1363 Quinnipiac Ave. around 2:23 a.m., where they found the victim outside his home. The 20-year-old man had a non-life-threatening gunshot injury to his ankle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.