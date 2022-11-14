The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit.

Here are some of them:

Holiday Light Fantasia, Hartford, Nov. 12-Jan. 4

Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.

Fantasy of Lights is at Lighthouse Point Park, at 2 Lighthouse Road in New Haven.

The hours are Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Lake Compounce is kicking off the holiday season on Nov. 19. There will be holiday lights and the amusement park boasts Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree, at 100 feet tall.

Holiday Lights begin Nov. 19 and continue through Dec. 31 every Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live entertainment like Kyle’s Holiday Dance Party, activities including Stuff a Bear and more. Santa Claus will be at Lake Compounce Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are some of the events.

Holiday Food Drive: Receive $5 off parking when you bring nonperishable canned goods for local families in need, Nov. 25-27.

Receive $5 off parking when you bring nonperishable canned goods for local families in need, Nov. 25-27. Ugly Sweater Weekend Join the Lake Compounce staff and get in the holiday spirit with your best ugly sweater, Dec. 2-4.

Join the Lake Compounce staff and get in the holiday spirit with your best ugly sweater, Dec. 2-4. Pawliday Lights : Bring your furry BFF for photos with Santa, pup cups, and more. Plus, meet and greet with adoptable dogs, Dec. 11.

: Bring your furry BFF for photos with Santa, pup cups, and more. Plus, meet and greet with adoptable dogs, Dec. 11. Gingerbread Weekend : Gingerbread-themed food and beverage offerings, Dec. 16-18.

: Gingerbread-themed food and beverage offerings, Dec. 16-18. Kids New Year’s Eve Bash: Ring in the New Year kids style with a juice box toast, bubble dance party and a fireworks show, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Hubbard Park Silver Lights, Meriden, Starts Nov. 23

Hubbard Park Silver Lights starts on Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. There will be music, cookies and hot cocoa.

The lights will be turned on between 6:10 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. and they will be on through the holiday season.

Magic Lights is a drive-through holiday light display. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There is a Christmas Barbie display, a Bigfoot Monster Truck and life-sized dinosaurs of Prehistoric Christmas!

The light show runs Thursday through Sunday on most weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, but it is open all week for Christmas week. The 20-minute journey is for all ages. It is located at 347 Gilead St. in Hebron.

Children and parents can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Santa Express at the Railroad Museum of New England. The one-hour-20-minute ride runs at noon and 2:15 p.m. Each child will get a special gift from Santa’s toy bag and a bell from Santa.

The Florence Griswold Museum will be decked out in traditional decorations.

The 37th annual Holiday on Main Street, “Magic of Middletown,” starts on Nov. 25 with a holiday tree lighting on the South Green and outside of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce.

The festivities will continue on Saturdays on Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. There will be holiday music, a pop-up vendor fair, Reindeer Games, a “Tis the Season to Find a Gnome” scavenger hunt and more

The festival surrounds the town green, at the junction of Route 61 and Route 132. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be free parking at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds, a mile north of town on Route 61, and there will be free shuttle buses between the fairgrounds and the festival.

Take your own photos with Santa, take part in children’s crafts, enjoy music and more.

The Festival of Lights will be held at Olde Mistick Village on Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walkways will be lit by thousands of luminaries and there will be live entertainment.

