23-Year-Old Starts Food Truck Business in Thomaston

The Thomaston community welcomed a new food joint - a bistro and cafe on wheels.

The owner is 23-year-old Jordan Boyle, who, upon graduating college, decided to change her career path. The marketing major from Siena College quickly realized her 9-5 job just wasn't for her.

"I was working from home and was miserable," said Boyle. "One day I was just like, what about a food truck? I just want to have my own business. I don't want to be tied down to any specific place. What about a food truck? My mom and brother looked at me like I was crazy. That was in September, now we’re here.”

Boyle said she always had a passion for baking and wanted to make that a business.

"We opened on March 30 right out here. It’s awesome. This small town has so much support," said Boyle.

At twelve years old, she and her father started selling homemade desserts. Together, they named it, "Grace Cakes." Then, in college, Boyle changed it to "Jordan's Tiny Cakes" and began making decorative cupcakes.

Today, she has expanded her menu to include baked goods, brunch items, and coffee drinks and sells them right out of her truck in Thomaston on the Chapman Lumber parking lot. She changed the name to "Peanut's Place" to honor her father who passed away in 2014.

“His nickname for me was ‘Peanut’, and I don’t think I have a single memory of him calling me by my first name," said Boyle.

Inside the truck, Boyle has her family, loved ones, and her newest hire taking orders and helping her live out her dream.

"I couldn't be prouder of her. She had a dream and she's made it a reality," said Boyle's mother Laura.

Boyle also works with her boyfriend. Together, they drive the truck, prepare the drinks, and close up shop.

"It's just amazing. She came up with an idea and six months later, here we are," said Jared Kahn.

Boyle said she will continue using social media, such as Facebook and Instagram, and eventually Tik Tok to promote her business.

Her truck is open Wednesday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and during the weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.