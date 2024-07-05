25 people become U.S. citizens during ceremony at Dunkin' Park on 4th of July

This Independence Day was even more special for about two dozen people who became U.S. citizens.

A naturalization ceremony was held at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford.

“I feel happy,” said Halyna Kutna, of Bridgeport.

Before the baseball game, the 25 people from Connecticut took the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony.

We’re told they came from 15 countries including Colombia, India, South Africa, Thailand and Ukraine.

A mother – who became a citizen – and one of her three sons spoke about what this step means to them.

“I am feeling happy because I was waiting for many years to be citizenship and I, no words for this moment,” said Felicitas Ortega, of Hamden.

“I think all three of us are really proud. I speak for all of us that we’re just really happy we can see this all together,” said David Maita, of Hamden.

This follows a long process of background checks, tests and interviews.

Family members showed their support.

“I’m very proud (of my mother-in-law). She was studying so hard. But she accomplished this and I am so happy for her,” said Tetiana Kutna, of Bridgeport.

Some say this was an even more meaningful event on a day where we celebrate what is great about America.

“The ideals and principles of the 4th of July, the history of this country, depending on immigrants to forge and protect our freedom. They're the reason that people come here. And that's what's great about the 4th of July,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D – Connecticut.

Officials reminded everyone of the importance of active citizens whether it’s to vote, be jurors or run for office themselves.