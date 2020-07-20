3 People Shot in East Hartford Parking Lot: PD

Police are investigating after a triple shooting in East Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers said three people were shot in a parking lot on East River Road around 3 a.m. after some type of spontaneous gathering via social media.

Two people who were shot were taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries and the third person went to the hospital on his or her own with minor injuries, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities said it appears the gathering was part of a two-day event because there was also a large gathering there on Saturday.