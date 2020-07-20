EAST HARTFORD

3 People Shot in East Hartford Parking Lot: PD

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a triple shooting in East Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers said three people were shot in a parking lot on East River Road around 3 a.m. after some type of spontaneous gathering via social media.

Two people who were shot were taken to the hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries and the third person went to the hospital on his or her own with minor injuries, according to police.

Local

missing child 2 hours ago

5-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Hartford Found

first alert 7 hours ago

Heat and Humidity Continues Today

The shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities said it appears the gathering was part of a two-day event because there was also a large gathering there on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us