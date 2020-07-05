Hartford

3 Police Officers Injured by Fireworks Thrown at Them in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Three police officers were injured after people from a large 4th of July gathering threw fireworks at them in Hartford, police said.

The incident happened Saturday night in the area of Garden Street and Capen Street.

Police said they responded to the scene after reports of a large gathering causing a disturbance using fireworks.

Local

Simsbury 1 hour ago

Man Attacked By Bear While Walking Dogs in Simsbury

Tolland 2 hours ago

Road Closed Following Downed Tree and Wires in Tolland: Crews

Once officers tried to address the group, some people began throwing large-scale mortar fireworks directly at them, according to police.

Three officers were injured and one officer was struck directly in the chest with a large-scale firework that exploded on impact, police said. That officer was treated for his injuries.

The incident is under investigation and police say those responsible will face several assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford PolicefireworksHartford Fireworks
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us