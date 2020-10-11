3 Staff Members, 2 Students at Waterbury Schools Test Positive for COVID-19

Three staff members and two students in the Waterbury School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

Three staff members at Duggan School tested positive for the virus and two classes will transition to distance learning as a result through Oct. 23, the school district said.

One of the two students who tested positive attends school in-person at Hopeville Elementary School. The impacted class will transition to distance learning through Oct. 22, according to school officials.

The other student who tested positive for coronavirus attends school virtually at West Side Middle School. School officials say that student has been learning from home since the first day of school.

Officials said the schools will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly.

The people who tested positive have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. They will also need medical documentation before returning to in-person classes, officials said.