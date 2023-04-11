3 Stone Academy Campuses Listed for Sale After Sudden Closure

Three Stone Academy campuses have been listed for sale after the school's sudden closure earlier this year.

The Waterbury location is on Pierpont Road and is comprised of three buildings with 12,596 square feet of educational use on a 2.48 acre lot. The buildings have classrooms and offices. This location is listed at $975,000.

Stone Academy's East Hartford campus is on Burnside Avenue and has three buildings with 17,315 square feet of offices and classrooms on a 3.94 acre lot. This campus is listed at $2.1 million.

The West Haven campus is on Sawmill Road with 27,486 square feet of current educational building on 2.36 acres of property. The building has classrooms, offices, laboratories and common spaces. It is listed at $2.5 million.

Office of Higher Education officials said there were various concerns and challenges facing the academy, which resulted in the closure.

The closure left 900 students and their families searching for answers and out lots of money.

After the sudden closure, Attorney General William Tong announced that his office was starting a formal investigation into the nursing school under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The attorney general said he sent a civil investigative demand to Stone Academy demanding information and records about the education provided to and tuition collected from each student, the school's marketing practices, faculty qualifications, revenues and accreditation materials, as well as all complaints received by the school.

He is also asked for information on how and when the school decided to close and how that decision was communicated to students.

Tong requested information on how the school intended to reimburse students for tuition and costs, assist students in continuing their education and how it intended to inform students of their rights and options.

As of last week, Tong said Stone Academy owners have failed to hand over documents and information requested during the state’s investigation.