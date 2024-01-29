4 injured in shooting, crash in downtown Bridgeport

Four people are injured after a shooting and crash in downtown Bridgeport over the weekend.

Dispatchers received a report of shots fired and a crash in the 1100 block of Main Street on Sunday shortly before 1 p.m.

Once in the area, officers found a two-car crash. A man in one of the vehicles was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks, according to police. The 27-year-old man from Milford was taken to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators said a 29-year-old woman from Naugatuck and a 57-year-old woman from Naugatuck were injured in the crash. Both were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While officers were investigating on Main Street, authorities said a 23-year-old man from Bridgeport arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He is currently in the intensive care unit. Police said it appears this man was shot during the same incident on Main Street.

Police said a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the incident was identified and found in the 100 block of Wilcox Street in Bridgeport. Evidence is being collected from the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Cronin at (203) 501-5292 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.